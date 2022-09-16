Buchtel - Kathy Sue (Jewell) Irwin, 65, of Buchtel, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born on June 15, 1957, in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Bobbie and Barbara Jewell and is preceded in death by her cherished parents-in-law, Dick and Wanda Irwin of Buchtel, Ohio.
She married the love of her life, Randy Irwin of Buchtel, on April 1, 1977. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Marsha Jewell of Nelsonville, her brother, Mike Jewell of Atlanta, Georgia, brother-in-law, Keith Irwin (Tracy Irwin) of Logan, and brother-in-law, Tim Irwin of Jacksonville, Ohio.
She is also survived by her children, Stephanie West of Rushville, Sherri Irwin of Groveport and Randy Irwin (Amanda Maughmer) of Chillicothe. Grammy will be incredibly missed by her grandchildren, Wyatt, Ginger, Mia and Toby West and Cameron and Clay Maughmer as well as her nieces and nephews, Sarah Irwin, Brittany Irwin, Hunter Irwin, Conner Barrow, Grant Cullison, Gabrielle (Jewell) Mills, Amanda Jewell and Vanessa Jewell as well as many special cousins and dear friends. These people... her family... were her entire world.
Kathy touched the heart of everyone she met and anyone who had the privilege of hugging her can attest that she had the best and warmest hugs, and the moment she met you, you knew you were loved and welcomed. Her contagious laugh, that peppers all of our fondest memories of her, will be missed terribly. She selflessly loved SO hard, and with her whole heart and was the world's best wife and mom and an even better Grammy. Her love for her family was consuming and "no" wasn't a word in her vocabulary. No matter what it was that anyone needed, she was there, especially if it was a special delivery from Gramazon.
She found magic in things like the ocean and music and enjoyed sharing her love with those close to her. She always made sure to make the best memories for her family too, whether it was on vacation at the Outer Banks, holiday get-togethers or at Ohio University football games where she PROUDLY professed "I'm only here for the marching band!"
We know she is looking down on us today, feeling guilty that we're all so deeply mourning because of her death, but it is because of the deep love that she not only gave us and left us with, but that she also taught us, that will make her forever and profoundly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Dave Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm, and from 10 to 11 am on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
