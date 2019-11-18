MILLFIELD — Kathy Lynn Scherbarth, 70, of Millfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 9, 1949 in Cleveland, the daughter of Kathryn Jean Henley Scherbarth of Lancaster and the late Dr. R.E. Scherbarth.
She was a retired city bus driver for the Dallas Metro Bus Line. Kathy was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.
Along with her mother, Kathy is survived by her loving sister, Karen S. (Dave Huge) Scherbarth of Millfield; a brother, Richard L. Scherbarth of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.
It was Kathy’s wish to be cremated, and no services will be observed at this time. Arrangements are by Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations in memory of Kathy Lynn Scherbarth may be made to the American Cancer Society of Central Ohio, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, OH 43017.
