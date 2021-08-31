Reedsville - Kaylyn Hill, 12, of Reedsville, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 29, 2021. Kaylyn was an avid reader and writer. She loved to play Roblox on her iPhone, music, Marvel, Disney and Harry Potter.
She is loved dearly by her parents, Jered and Raberta; her brother, Tyler and her sister, Breanna. Also left to mend their broken hearts are her grandparents; Christy (Bob) Barnhart, Howie Caldwell and Pat and Nancy Hill. She was a part of an amazing group of extended family who loved her which include her aunts and uncles; Keri and Travis Smith, Cynthia and Brody Bauers, Joe and Lara Hill and John Hill. She enjoyed time with her cousins; Bobby, Lauren, Rachel, Daniel, Landen, Lyddia, JP, Joely, Carter and Cameron; her extended family of great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, Howard Caldwell, Bob Hill, Bob and Terri Caldwell, Tim and Martie Baum, Jay and Brenda Hill and Chris Hill.
Kaylyn attended many basketball and football games in support of her brother, Tyler, and her grandpa, Howie. Thank you to the Trimble Community for loving her as your own. Thank you to the Eastern Community for loving our girl so much especially Kaylyn's friend, Paula Buckley. Thank you to the teachers who fostered a love of learning especially Bobbi Harbour, Mildred Wilson, Julie Spaun, Debbie Pratt, Christi Lisle and Debbie Barber.
Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Eastern Middle School Gymnasium, with Chris Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the gymnasium prior to the service on Thursday, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH. Kaylyn Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.