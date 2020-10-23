CHESTERHILL – Keith North, 63, of Chesterhill went to be with the Lord on Oct. 22, 2020 after a brave battle with an extended illness. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Keith worked many years in the oil fields where he made numerous friends and was the former owner of Keito Gas. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and creating unique pieces in his blacksmith shop. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Keith loved to travel to Tennessee and take adventures through the mountains with his wife. Most of all, he loved being a paw paw and was exceptional at it.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Janet; a daughter, Crystal (Dallas) Chesser of Bishopville; a grandson, J.D. (Alex) Chesser of Lancaster; a great-granddaughter, Avalyn; his mother, Patricia North of McConnelsville; sisters, Ilah (Jeff) Walk of McConnelsville, Sharon VanNess of Marietta, Teresa (Rick) Tompkins of McConnelsville, and Jerri (Skip) Parrish of Indiana; brothers, Robert North of Lewisville and Patrick North of Beverly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence “Red” North; a son, Keith Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Tom VanNess.
A viewing will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing as much as possible while attending the service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
