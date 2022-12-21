Keith Swart

NEW MARSHFIELD - Keith Dwight "Bud" Swart, age 86, New Marshfield, Ohio, passed away December 20, 2022 at
Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio.
Keith was born February 6, 1936, to Marion and Merna Brooks Swart,
the oldest of 5 boys.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Darlene Dickerson Swart, and their
two daughters Deborah Swart Mace (David) and Bonnie Swart Riley (Rex)
both of New Marshfield, Ohio, of whom he was very proud. Four grandchildren
Tracy Riley McCune (Joe), Terri Riley Urvan (Nicholas), Dwayne Mace (Katie) and Sonya Mace Beckman (Nathan); Six great-grandchildren, Riley and Max McCune, Paisley and Hadlee Mace, Thomas and Luke Beckman. Surviving also are his
brothers James Swart (Kathy) of Orient, Ohio, Gary Swart (Susan) of Logan, Ohio, and sister-in-law Carol Mace Swart of Athens, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Roger and Timothy Swart.
His work career included White's Mill and Kasler's Dairy in Athens, Ohio. Some
time at Swan Rubber and Crawford Steel in Bucyrus, Ohio. Then finishing out at
Abex Corporation in Athens, Ohio, retiring after 17 years. Keith's favorite enjoyments
in life was his family, spending time on his tractor and mowing his small farm.
His quote was, if you chip at something long enough you will accomplish it.
Services will be Friday at 2:00 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Reverend Mark Barth officiating. Visitation is Friday 12 P.M. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.