New Marshfield - Kellie Lee (Lockard) Reese, 58, of New Marshfield, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Born May 14,1963 in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Charlotte Maddux Lockard Bean and the late Henry Wade Lockard. Kellie loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her significant other, Tim Lyons; three sons, James Rodriguez, Josh Rodriguez, and Trevor (Crystal) Salenbien; several grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a special nephew, Jeremy (Renee) Lockard and a special great niece Adalyn Lockard.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Dewayne Lockard and Kris Krantz and one sister Deana Marie Lockard.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.
Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. Kellie Reese
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.