ATHENS — Kenneth Michael “Ken” Hoppe, 75, of Athens, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus. Born Sept. 22, 1944 in Dayton, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Harriett Miller Hoppe.
A graduate of Fairmont High School (Dayton), he retired from McBee Corp. as Plant Manager. He was involved with the printing business most of his professional life. He was a Plant Manager at Poser Business Form of Fairhope, Alabama, Camarillo, California and NALE Printing in Atlanta, Georgia. After his retirement he was involved in area property management.
He was a member of Athens Harley Owners Group and served as Secretary/Treasurer for several years. He was a longtime member of the Elks and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed working with antique and unique automobiles and trucks. He was an avid pool player and played with friends weekly and mostly with the crowd at the Smiling Skull Saloon. He enjoyed watching college football (especially Auburn) and tailgating with his wife Pat. He loved boating, fishing and jet skiing with his son, Jeff, in many different lakes, rivers and oceans. He was a true patriot and supporter of this country and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Moser Hoppe; a son, Jeffrey Michael Hoppe of Bradenton, Florida; a brother, Richard (Linda) Hoppe of Centerville; and several special friends including: Tom Morrow, Paul & Mary Young, Sue and Ernie Smith, Malcom and Beth, and godsons John Modrakowski and Glen Knudson; also, many beloved nieces, nephews, and their children; two aunts, Dorothy Young and Phyllis Jones; many cousins and special mention to Maureen Hopkins.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Taylor; and a brother, Robert Hoppe. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
