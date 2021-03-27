Athens - Kenneth V. Sapp, 60, of Athens formerly of The Plains, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan. Born June 23, 1960, in Athens, he was the son of the late Donald E. Sapp and Agnes "Ann" Blair Sapp.
A 1978 graduate of Athens High School, Ken enjoyed sports during his school years. He attended the New Life Assembly of God.
Ken is survived by his daughter, April Morgan; a sister, Donna Morgan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at a later date at New Marshfield Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Ken Sapp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.