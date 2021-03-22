MILLFIELD – Kenneth L. Balch, 74, of Millfield, went to be with The Lord on March 18, 2021 at his home. Born March 14, 1947 in East Liverpool, OH, he was raised by his mother and step-father, Mary Kittle Balch and Herman Brown.
An United States Army Veteran and proud member of the Jacksonville Eagles 1034 and Jacksonville VFW 9866, Kenneth went on to retire from Ohio University after 30 years of service. He was a strong minded person who enjoyed hunting, trap shoots, and a good game of horseshoes.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Balch, II, Gloria (Dave) Matheny, Daniel and David Schoonover; grandchildren, Kenneth, Justin, Dakota, Bryana, Trent, Caleb Balch, Brooklyn Sikorski, Rachael and Wesley Schoonover; great-grandchildren, London and Madeline; sister, Mary (Jerry) Phillips; brothers, John (Barbara) Balch, Denver (Vickie) Brown; step-sister, Louella Howser; step-brother, Henry Brown; ex-wife, Freda Balch; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, Elmer, Eugene, Roger, Robert, Herman, Richard Balch, Jim and Thomas Brown; infant sister, Juanita; step-brother, Glennis Brown; and step-sister, Cledith Misner.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. You may call upon the family on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends and family are welcomed to sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
