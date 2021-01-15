GUYSVILLE – Kenneth Bell of Guysville, Ohio, 80, was born at Bell Farm, KY, to parents Lora D. Bell and Salena (Coffey) Bell, he passed away after a courageous six month fight to live. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Kenney managed his illness with strength and grace and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his loved ones, who he adored more than anything else in the world.
Kenney graduated from Belfry High School, Belfry, KY and served eight years the U.S. Army. Kenney retired after 38 years from AEP. He was a former member of St. John’s Catholic Church, a current member of Christ the King Parish, Shade Center, Shade Senior Citizens, Logan Senior Citizens. Albany Senior Citizens, and AEP Retired Employees Group. Even though Kenney’s roots are in Ohio he continued to be a lifelong Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan. Kenney loved to travel. He traveled yearly with his family for their annual beach trip. He and his wife traveled with various groups all over the United States. Kenney loved his family, friends, faith, and farming. All year you could see him on his tractor on the farm or working on vehicles or machinery.
Kenney is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janet; devoted daughters, Lisa (Danny) Radford of Guysville, OH and Tara Loba of Brentwood, TN; four grandchildren, Jacob (Leigh) Bell of Phoenix, AZ, Kaleb (Katelyn) Tooker of Nashville, TN, Wyatt and Wesley Radford of Guysville, OH; four sisters, Carol (Travis) Hackney of Luray, TN, Mornie Thomas of Muncie, IN, Judy (Stirl) Hatfield of Ransom, KY, and Ruby (Larry) Little of Arcanum, OH; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Vicki) Howard and Dickie (Nancy) Howard both of Guysville, OH; many nieces and nephews including special nephews, Keith (Marsha) Hindman of Johnstown, OH and Dale (Sandy) Hunter of Muncie, IN, and nieces, Kristine (Barry) Barr, of Guysville, OH, and Lea (Josh) Wandling of Albany, OH.
Proceeded in death by son Bryan Kenneth; two brothers, Vernon and Curtis; four sisters, Gladys, Grace, Shirley and Nimon; a sister-in-law, Becky (Greg) Meeks; a niece, Jill (Scott) Lallier; and his father and mother-in- law, Ambrose and Zelda Howard.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside memorial service will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Guysville. Eulogy will be presided by Msgr. Donald Horak of Christ the King Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John’s Cemetery Fund, c/o Kristine Barr 2435 Dutch Ridge Rd. Guysville, OH 45735. Arrangements are by Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
