Kenneth Coen

ALBANY – Kenneth Edward Coen, 93, Albany, went home to be with his Savior Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Frost, Ohio Feb. 5, 1927 at the home of his parents. He was the son of the late Kenneth W. and Bessie Lonas Coen. Known to his family and friends as Edward, he began work at a young age on the B&O Railroad. He worked several other jobs throughout his lifetime some including; driving a milk truck, Kasler’s Restaurant and Dairy, Knapp shoe salesman, and Athens Landmark from which he retired in 1987. He was also a WWII veteran.
Edward spent much of his time doing what he loved, gardening, mowing grass, and working in his wood shop. His greatest loves however, were his family and serving his Savior Jesus Christ. He dedicated his life to God’s service and was an elder at Columbia Chapel Christian Church for over 60 years. He enjoyed leading the singing and serving communion.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Millie Ruth Hensler Coen. He is survived by his children, Larry Coen, Phyllis Brooks, Kenneth (Donna) Coen, Rachel Pridemore, Ruth (Richard) Hill, and John (Wendy) Coen. Grandchildren, Timothy, Holly, Elizabeth, Emily, David, Julie, Kelly, Mark, Dawn and Stacy. Twelve great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by siblings, Earl (Betty) Coen, Pearl Coen, Linda (David) Powell, Gladys Kearns, Eva Mae Llewellyn, Virginia Chutes, Danny (Lona) Coen, Joe Coen and sister-in-law Edna Coen.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Bernice, Robert, Ralph, Francis (Elenor), and Leo Coen. Sisters and brothers-in-law Wanda Coen, Alfred Chutes, Jim Kearns, Robert Llewellyn, Sue Coen and Beverly Coen. Sons-in-law Greg Pridemore and Robert Brooks. Granddaughter Lori Northcutt. Great-Grandchildren Tylor Gillette and Brandi Coen.
Services will be held at Columbia Chapel Christian Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with Pastors Troy Ervin, Donnie Quisenberry, and Willard Love. Visitation will be at Biogny-Jordan Funeral Home Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be at the Castor Cemetery.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.