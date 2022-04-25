Logan - Kenneth Gregory Hanning, age 73, of Logan, Ohio, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away April 22, 2022 at his residence.
Kenneth was born April 11, 1949 in Logan, Ohio to Eldridge Hanning and Bernadine Mourne Hanning. He retired from Time Dispatch in Columbus; loved flea markets; bought, sold and traded guns.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years Fauna Hanning; children Christy Sorrell of Nelsonville, Jennifer Hanning of Nelsonville, Amy Hanning of Nelsonville, Gregory "Rusty" Hanning of Chauncey, Beth Hanning of Buchtel, Jess VanCuren of Logan; grandchildren Lacey Sorrell, Christopher "Bubba" Sorrell, Abigail Jarvis, Tiffany Adams, Alex Hanning, Mason Hanning, Skyla Hanning, Cole Eing, Jake Hanning, Katie Smathers, Nick Brooks, Kyle Brooks, Alexis Highley; great-grandchildren Raylon, Carter, Cole, and Bentley; sister Rosemary Warener; brother Brent Hanning; best friend John Hurd.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles Hanning.
Funeral services will be held at 1P.M., Friday April 29, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Robert Van Bibber officiating.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 & 6-8pm Thursday at the funeral home
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ohio Health Hospice.
Kenneth Hanning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.