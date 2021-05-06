Nelsonville, Ohio - Kenneth Eugene Newlun, 50, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away May 2, 2021.
Kenny was born March 18, 1971 in Logan, OH to Lester Bruce Newlun and Virginia. He loved to draw.
Surviving are mother, Virginia Newlun; siblings, Cindy Stumbo, Bruce Newlun, Mendy (Paul) Barron, and Christina Koons; many nieces and nephews; friends, Ray Holly and Leo.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father Bruce Newlun; brother, Gary VanBibber.
A private family visitation will be held at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home with cremation following.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net Kenneth Newlun
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Newlun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
