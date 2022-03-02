Lottridge - Kenneth R. Simpson, 74, of Lottridge, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
For full obituary, please visit the funeral home webpage at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
