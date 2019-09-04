NEW MARSHFIELD — Kenneth Ray Gambill Sr., 68, of New Marshfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born Nov. 17, 1950 in Athens, the son of the late Hymon and Nora Hamilton Gambill. Kenny was married to Debra Hawk Gambill, who survives.
He owned and operated Gambill Logging for over 40 years and loved trading horses.
Kenny is survived by his sons, Kenneth Ray “Bo” (Christina) Gambill of New Marshfield, Charlie Gambill of Nelsonville, Scott (Staci) Gambill of McArthur and Ryan Gambill of The Plains; a daughter, Kelly Gambill of New Marshfield; grandchildren, Kendra Gambill, Mackenzie (Kasey Davis) Gambill, Timmy (Aley Maynard) Gambill, Madison Gambill, Zachary Gambill, Kennadi Gambill and Robert McGrath; step-grandchildren, Ali Cain, Nick Jago and Josh Jago; honorary grandchildren, Huntley and Canon Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Cooper Gambill and Mayson Davis; brothers, Fred (Pearl) Gambill of Albany and Joe “BJ” (Sharon) Gambill of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; a sister, Rebecca Copeland of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; and special friends, Steve and Dawn Shingler of New Marshfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Auty Gambill, and sisters, Ruie Gay Gambill, Mary Ellen Detty and Betty Betts.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Micah Jones of Hope Tabernacle Church in Albany officiating. Interment will be in Alexander Cemetery, Alexander. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
