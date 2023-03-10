Kenneth Sams

Athens - Kenneth Ray Sams, age 83 of Athens, died Monday afternoon, March 6, 2023 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born May 15, 1939 in Athens, he was the son of the late Howard Charles Sams and Barbara Fausnaugh Sams.
A 1957 graduate of Athens High School, he enjoyed his high school reunions. He operated his business K&B TV for many years. He was employed in the television repair business in Athens and in Chicago, Ill. He was employed at Cunningham's Music on Stimson Ave. and Richland Ave. After his retirement from the TV repair business, he was employed in food service at Hardee's Restaurant (where he was known at the "Biscuit Man") and Burger King both on E. State St., Athens. He was a member of the Shade Senior Citizens, Shade Community Center and the Shade Jammers. He attended Roman's Road Church at The Laurels.
Ken was a history buff and enjoyed Civil War battle re-enactments. Early in life he was an outdoorsman, fishing, hunting and trapping. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing with his companion, Betty Snow Rosser, at area churches including the Shade United Methodist Church and Cornerstone Church.
Ken is survived by his longtime companion, Betty Snow Rosser and her family; two daughters, Christine Stern of Bowie, MD and Tina (Richard) Sams-Torrez of Crofton, MD; a son, Richard Sams and his companion, Jeff Priscott of Columbus; two grandchildren, Chris (Megan) Jacques and Tommy Gervais; a great grandchild, Logan Jacques; a sister, Irene Dishong of Athens; a brother, Larry (Carol) Sams of Perrysville; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his pet companions, Digger and Nigel.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Herdrich Sams, who passed in 2003; a son, Douglas Sams; a sister, Norma Marin; two infant sisters, Pauline and Helen Sams; two brothers, Harold Sams and Roger Sams; and an infant brother, Howard Sams, Jr.
A memorial service will be held April 2nd, at 11:30 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Friends may call April 2nd at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Following the memorial service, a celebration of his life and meal will be held at the Shade Community Center, 2380 Old State Route 33, Shade. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shade Community Center Association, 2380 Old State Route 33, Shade, OH 45776. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and doctors of The Laurels of Athens and OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital for Ken's loving care. Kenneth Sams
