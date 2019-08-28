ATHENS — Kevin Scott "Kev" Hysell, 53, a resident of Edgewater, Maryland for 24 years and previously of Athens and Logan, died on Monday, Aug. 26 at his home.
Born on Oct. 2, 1965 in Nelsonville to Larry and Rita Hysell, Kevin graduated from Federal Hocking High School and earned a drafting degree from Tri-County. He was a venting specialist/engineer with United Energy Products and was a member of the NRA and the Republican party.
Kevin collected firearms and enjoyed target shooting, pool, bowling, golfing, computers and was a "gamer." He was an avid Browns fan and loved all Marvel movies. In addition to his parents he is survived by his sons, Christopher (Emily) Hysell of Annapolis, Maryland, Jeffery (Jenn) and Richard Hysell both of Edgewater, Maryland; his brothers, Derek (Malinda) Hysell of Jasper, Georgia and Dwayne (Kelly) Hysell of Athens; his stepmom, Wendy Hysell and his granddaughter, Lillian Grace Hysell.
Friends are invited to celebrate Kevin's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
