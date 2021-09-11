Logan - Kevin Allen McGill, 52, of Logan, formerly of Glouster, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born Oct. 17, 1968, in Nelsonville, son of Marsha Triplett McGill of Logan.
Kevin was a maintenance technician and skilled carpenter at the Hocking Metropolitan House Authority, a member of the former Lions Club in Glouster and was generously an organ donor.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Jeremy Allen McGill of Logan; brother, Chad McGill of Lancaster and his great-nephew and fishing buddy, Liam McGill of Logan.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Frances Triplett.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Kevin McGill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.