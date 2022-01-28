Athens - Kimberly Ann Clark, age 60, of Athens died Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022 at her home. Born Aug. 28, 1961 in Athens she was the daughter of the late George Van Dyke, Jr. and Joan Lee VanDyke.
She attended Athens High School and was employed as a home healthcare aid and also at Hickory Creek Nursing Center and Rocksprings Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed her family and playing card games. She was a lifelong area resident.
Kim is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Riley of Athens and Della Jane Burch of Athens; son, Robert VanDyke of Athens; five grandchildren, Austin, Emily and Savannah VanDyke, Kevin Dale McDonald and Leo Riley; sister, Shellie (Ray Hart) VanDyke of Athens; three brothers, George Everett (Beth) VanDyke of Athens, Jeffrey VanDyke of Athens and Jerry (Brenda) VanDyke of Chauncey; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Tina Rutter.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
