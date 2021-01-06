ALBANY – King Kelly, age 84, of Albany, OH, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Jan. 3, 2021 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, OH.
King was born March 7, 1936 in Nelsonville, OH to Thomas J. Kelly and Francis M. Baron Kelly. King was a preacher; he started Faith Tabernacle in 1968; owned and operated the Certified Gas Stations in Logan and Nelsonville for 30 years; lifetime member of Midget Motors; worked at Frank’s Grocery for 15 years; enjoyed the ministry, restoring antique vehicles, wood crafting, and motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife, Mary L. Hewett Kelly; daughters, Christy (Greg) Six of Glouster, Angela (Steve) Zair of Sugar Grove; step-children, Jeff (Kim) Sparks of Albany, Teresa (Ron) Caudell of Newark, Melissa Snyder of Nelsonville, Linda (Dan) Godenschwager of Lancaster, Patricia (Charlie) Altier of Nelsonville, Michael Patrick of Van Wert; siblings, Shayne Kelly of Lancaster, Thomas (Marie) Kelly of Oregon, Patrick (Debra) Kelly of The Plains, Timothy (Christy) Kelly of Nelsonville, Shawn Kelly of Newark, Daniel Kelly of Logan, sister, Shelia (Bill) Strosnider of Core, WV.
King was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ardith Kelly, siblings, Michael Kelly, Maureen Kelly.
A walk thru viewing will be held 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville OH. Out of concern of spreading COVID-19, the family will not be in attendance. The family does want King’s many friends to be able to briefly view him and sign the register book. Masks and social distancing are required.
Private burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
The family is planning a public memorial service this coming summer at the Faith Tabernacle Shelter House. The time will be announced prior to the memorial service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
