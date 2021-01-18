Krista Jordan

GLOUSTER – Krista F. Jordan, 14, of Glouster, passed away Jan. 15, 2021. She was born May 18, 2006 in Athens, OH and was a freshman at Morgan High School.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Roger and Michelle Jordan of Glouster; four brothers, Chad, Jeff and Isaac Hook and Dakota Sharon; two sisters, Lyndsey and Amber Hook; a stepsister, Torri Kempton; and her paternal grandmother Kathleen Losey.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Fritter Hook.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield. Family will receive friends at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of people permitted in the funeral home at one time, and masks will be required. Contributions can be made to the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH, 45732, to help with funeral expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.

