THE PLAINS – Kyle Ervin Chesser, 32, of The Plains, Ohio, passed away June 21, 2020 at his mother’s home, The Plains, Ohio.
Kyle was born July 13, 1987 in Athens. He graduated from Athens High School; liked tattooing and playing X-Box.
Surviving are his mother, Tina Chesser of The Plains; father, Butch Chesser of Nelsonville; children, Brantley, Kylie, and Raven Chesser all of The Plains; girlfriend, Chelsea Winchell; brother, Klayton (Samantha) Chesser of Jacksonville; grandparents, Mary Graham of Athens. John and Vicki Keirns of Athens; uncles, Jimmy Graham of The Plains, Tony Chesser of Athens, Paul Chesser of Chauncey; William “Sleepy” Welch of The Plains; Brad Keirns of Millfield; niece, Harmony Chesser; nephew, Vinnie Chesser.
There will be a private burial. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville
