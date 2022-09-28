Sebring - LaDonna Wolfe Vaughn, 82 of Sebring, FL passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022, at her residence. Born February 18, 1940, in Logan, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Wolfe and Juanita Wolfe Chesher. She was a 1958 graduate of Union Furnace High School. In 1961 she graduated from the school of music at Ohio University. During that time, she was president of the symphonic band and president of Tau Beta Sigma. Upon graduation, she became the band director of Glouster Exempted Village which later became Trimble Local Schools. During the summers, she and her husband were member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla in Sandusky Bay. There they did search and rescue missions and boat inspections for the Coast Guard. Furthermore, LaDonna was very involved in the safe swimming and boating program with the youth. She was a former member of the Emblem Club and honorary educational group. Upon moving to Florida, she became a member of the Heartland Concert Band, Heartland Pops and Saints & Sinners Jazz band. An advanced clarinet quartet was organized and performed in concerts, funerals, churches and nursing homes. She developed a large group of dear music friends in the area. LaDonna was also an avid knitter.
She is survived by her soul mate, Dennis Allen; good friend, Ernie Chalfant; and many cousins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Vaughn.
A cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent by visiting www.morrisonfc.com.
