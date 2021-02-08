THE PLAINS – Ladonna M. Winner, 96, of The Plains, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 30, 1924 in Athens County. She was the daughter of the late Tom and Ethel McDonald Russell. She was an LPN and retired at the age of 70 from Coshocton Community Hospital. She was member of the Coshocton Senior Center and the Athens Senior Center.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Edward (Anita) Winner of Nelsonville and Gregory Lewis (Brenda) Winner of Guysville; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Jo Russell.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Austin Winner and a son, Danny Keith Winner.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Jerry Eaton officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Masks and social distancing are required while attending services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
