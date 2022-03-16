Laile McBride

Athens - Laile Yvonne (Lovett) McBride passed peacefully at Otterbein Skilled Nursing and Retirement Complex in Lebanon, Ohio on March 8, 2022. She was born on December 1, 1935 to Madge (Paxton) and LaVierre L. Lovett in Waterford, Ohio.
Laile grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio and her family moved to Athens Ohio her junior year in high school. Laile graduated from Athens High School in 1953 and attended Ohio University until she married her high school sweetheart Joseph L. McBride in April of 1955 and moved to Anchorage Alaska where Joe began his tour with the United States Air Force. After returning from Alaska they lived in Athens, Ohio where their daughter Traci was born. They moved to Mansfield, Ohio where their son Michael was born. They lived in Richmond, Indiana for several years before moving back to Ohio and settling in Zanesville.
They were long time members of Grace United Methodist Church. Laile was involved with the Women's Circle, Book Club, Owls, and many other ministries with Grace Church. Laile and Joe also enjoyed their Gourmet Group. Laile was active in other community activities as she loved volunteering to help others. She and Joe would always celebrate Pi Day on March 14th and bake or buy pies to take to their friends and others in the community. She worked at Mattingly Foods for many years.
Laile was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph L. McBride (2018), and her son Michael Joseph McBride (2018).
She is survived by her daughter Traci (Steven) Ellis of Maineville, Ohio, and daughter-in-law Jennifer McBride of Marion, Ohio; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Nicholas) Pace, Meghan (Nicholas) Reany, Grey and Halle McBride; two great grandchildren, Harrison and Nolan Pace; two brothers, David (Jan) Lovett and L. Loring (Beth) Lovett; brother in law, Ronald (Ruth) McBride; sister in law, Marilyn McBride Klingenberg; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Laile was a very kind and caring person, a wonderful and loving Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed life with her family and many friends and not to forget her little dog, Kelly.
Memorial Services will be on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Avenue, Athens, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours starting at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Karen Montgomery will be officiating. The family would like to thank Otterbein Skilled Nursing and Hospice Staff for their caring and compassion and Otterbein Senior Life for their expertise as Laile enjoyed Independent Living and Assisted Living prior to Skilled Nursing. Donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Zanesville, Ohio or Otterbein Senior Life in Lebanon, Ohio. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online obituary at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Laile McBride
