Millfield - Lance E. Russell, 85, of Millfield, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens.
He was born March 4, 1937, in Athens County to the late William and Mildred Russell.
Lance worked at Complete General Construction in Columbus in his younger years, and then Abex, Athens Mold and Machine, and over 20 years at Ohio University in the maintenance department.
He also spent many years farming, pulling tractors and traveling throughout the states for dirt bike and four-wheeler racing. He really enjoyed the races that were held on the home farm. He will be sadly missed by all who came every year to all the races and waved to Lance as they drove by.
He is survived by two brothers, Howard (Ruth) Russell, of Chauncey, and Dave (Norma) Russell, of Jacksonville; son-in-law, Everett Rutter, of Lancaster; brother-in-law, Charlie (Judy) McCune, of Millfield; a very special brother-in-law, Roger (Cathy) McCune, of Millfield; sisters-in-law, Marian (Jim) Reazor, of Florida, and Bonnie Shifflet, of Glouster; a very special nephew, Cole Shifflet (Chelsea Washburn), of Amesville; and many more nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lance was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth A. (Butch) Russell; son, Chris Russell; and daughter, Amber Russell-Rutter; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Goldie Russell.
Many thanks to Roger, Cole, Chelsea, and Jim and Kathy Washburn for all the help and care they provided to Lance over the last year.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 state Route 78, Glouster with Jon Hanning officiating and Wendy Washburn speaking.
Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield.
Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Contributions in Lance's memory can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
