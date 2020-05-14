LaRoma Dee Williams, 87, passed away May 10, 2020. LaRoma was the daughter of the late Gladys and George Gaver. They were very active members of the Richland Ave. Methodist Church. LaRoma Dee lived in Athens, Ohio, Hyde Park, Kenwood Hills, and One Lytle Place Downtown Cincinnati. LaRoma Dee was a teacher in the Cincinnati School System 30 years after attending Ohio University. She and her husband Dick were world travelers, having visited all seven continents, 187 countries, and all 50 states. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org.
Online Poll
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.