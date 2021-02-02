Athens - ATHENS - Larry Howard Burk, 77, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Ohio Health O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens Ohio. Larry was born Aug. 15,1943 in Youngstown Ohio to Charles and Olive Burk (Mansfield).
He was an easy-going person, who loved playing golf, spending time with family and friends. He loved grilling and spending time in the backyard. In a crowded room you could find him by his wonderful, heartfelt laughter. He was a long-time member of the Elks 973 and held several different officer roles there over the years.
He was the youngest of seven siblings, in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters, and daughter-in-law, Ann Burk.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lynn Burk; his children, Keith (Maureen) Burk, Ryan Burk, Thomas (Jennifer) Gonzalez, Tylan Gonzalez (Erica Rapier), Devin Burk, and Alisha Burk. He is also survived by grandchildren, Gavin Burk, Brennan Graves, Mariea, Chase, Carter Gonzalez and Kayden Howard, Liam Gonzalez, Nicholas Burk, Landon Hudnall, and Kayden Miller, Dylan, Ava, and Samuel Tinkham, and Dawson, Tucker and Jared Durst. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Lorrubio; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Larry Burk
