Glouster - Larry Franklin Bycofski, 83, of Glouster, passed away Sunday March 13, 2022 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Jacksonville to the late Mike and Esther Binderbason Bycofski.
Larry worked at McBee, did road construction, was employed at Glouster Water and Electric in the 1960's, and was a maintenance supervisor at Trimble Local Schools.
He was a 1956 graduate of JT (Jacksonville/Trimble) High School and was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster.
He was a member of the Athens Democratic Club and retired as a Glouster Volunteer Fireman.
He loved God, his family, gardening, hunting, fishing, animals, sports, and taking videos and photos of his family. He loved country music and was a big fan of George Jones.
He loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met.
Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jo Roback Bycofski; children, Larry (Barb) Bycofski, Andy Bycofski (Deena Webster), Mary Beth (Nick) Pomento, Kari Bycofski, and Joe Bycofski (Melissa Mitchell); 10 grandchildren, Kyle Bycofski, Keith (Katie) Bycofski, Derek (Jill) Bycofski, Brooke Bycofski (Clay Swyers), Nekka Webster (Chris Hendrix), Anna (Meghan) Pomento, Abby (Joe) Ditomassi, Alex Pomento, Regina Bickley, and Kristina (Corey) Clatterbuck; eight great-grandchildren, David Stanley, Jacobie Russell, Jaelyn Bycofski, Karson Bycofski, Kamryn Bycofski, Cayson Clatterbuck, Vincenzo Ditomassi and Moxen Clatterbuck; a sister, Karen "Cookie" (Roger) Russell; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Bentz and Pauline Trace; brother-in-law, Dave Carter; several nieces and nephews; and Harold Heaton, a very special buddy.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Raylynn Clatterbuck; sisters, Barbara (Charles) Vernon, Betty (Harry) Elliott, Shirley (Bob) Carr, and Kay Bycofski; brothers, Mike (Jean) Bycofski and James (Irene) Bycofski; brothers-in-law, Robert Trace and Richard Bentz; and sister-in-law, Norma Carter.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to OhioHealth Hospice and Interim Health, and to Larry's caregivers and guardian angels, Kari and Andy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster, with Fr. Don Horak officiating.
Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Trimble.
The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 444 West Union Street, Suite C, Athens, Ohio 45701 or the Glouster Fire Department, 98 Front Street, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
