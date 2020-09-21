THE PLAINS – Larry E. Chesser passed away Sept. 20, 2020 at the Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. He served as an Engineer in the Navy aboard the USS Lake Champlain CV-39. After his naval service, he was the proud owner of G & K Diesel in Stoughton, MA where he operated as a diesel mechanic. He was a beloved family member and friend who will be greatly missed for his smile and love for others.
There will be a visitation held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A private graveside will follow at the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the United States Navy and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Please observe social distancing measures and wear a face covering during the services as requested by the family and recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
