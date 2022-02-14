Syracuse - Larry O. Clark, 83 of Syracuse passed away on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022 at Pleasant Valley Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born Oct. 29, 1938 at Pagetown, OH. to the late Robert N. & Lola E. (Gilkey) Clark. He was married Aug. 28, 1965 to Joy E. ( Wiseman) Clark who survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother, Mickey Clark
He is survived by his wife and children, Tamra (John) Baxter Jr. of Chillicothe, Penny Clark (Kenny Barker), Wendy (John) Ohlinger of Pomeroy; five grandchildren , Jonathan & Steven Baxter, Sieanna Ohlinger, McKenzie Six, Reanna Barker, and five great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Scipio HS in 1956. He was employed for ODOT, and retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company Meigs mine no.1.
He attended Syracuse Community Church and served God in nursing home ministry assisted with his wife for over 18 years.
Friends may call at the Anderson McDaniel funeral home Pomeroy, Oh. on Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Sunday Feb. 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. Officiated by Pastor Dennis Weaver. Burial will be immediately after service at Wells Cemetery. Larry Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.