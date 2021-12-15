Glouster - Larry D. Monroe, age 65, of Glouster, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Larry was born Oct. 18, 1956 in Nelsonville, Ohio to John Lawrence Monroe and Goldie Monroe. He was a wheeler and a dealer and loved to joke about Fords.
Surviving are his children, Sheila (Michael) Marks, Larry Monroe Jr., and John Monroe; several grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sheila Monroe who passed away in 1986.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery, New Marshfield.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Larry D. Monroe
