Athens - Lawrence E. "Larry" Donley, age 77, of Athens died April 7, 2022 at The Laurels of Athens. Born Nov. 12, 1944 in Columbus, he was the son of the late Darrell M. Rowles and Barbara C. Sullivan Rowles.
A 1962 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Columbus, He was an over the road Truck Driver for Commercial Motor Freight for 30 years. He was a member of Christ the King University Parish. He was a member of AMVETS Post 76 Athens, Post 76 AMVETS Riders (he enjoyed his Harley Davidson Motorcycle) and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion. He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran.
Larry is survived by his wife of 25 years, Katherine S. Holt Vogel Donley; children, James D. (Amy) Donley of Groveport, Michael P. Donley of Clintonville, Eric R. Vogel of Galloway and Gregory J. (Megan) Vogel of Athens; seven grandchildren, Jamie Donley, James "Mikie" Donley, Ava Donley, Amber (Aaron) Boyer, Jacob Vogel, Christian "CJ" Vogel and Chase Vogel; great grandchild, Tristian Boyer; a sister, Elizabeth (Barry) Miller of Pickerington; and a sister in law, Lila Rowles of Florida.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Daniel Rowles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King University Parish, 75 Stewart St., Athens with Father Mark Moore as celebrant. Friends may call Wednesday 9 -11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens. Cremation will follow the services, with burial of ashes at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lochbourne. Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Chapter 76 Athens Amvets Riders, 20 Campbell St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Larry Donley
