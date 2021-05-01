Haydenville - Larry Gene Fultz , 71, of Logan, OH passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence.
Larry was born on Aug. 29, 1949, in Cabin Creek, WV, a son of Chester Fultz and Opal Sammons.
Larry was a retired Union Glazier #372, he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Larry was proceeded in death by one son, John Russell Fultz; one great-granddaughter, Addison N. Fultz-Morris; four sisters, Juanita Tomblin, Nancy Greenhill, Katie Franks, and Barb Lunsford; and one brother-in-law, Bob Tomlin.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carol S. Fultz; two sons, Larry M. (Rebecca) Fultz of Logan and Michael L. Fultz of Logan; two granddaughters, Elizabeth D. (Kyle) Morris of Coshocton and Sarah D. Shoults of Warsaw; six brothers, Gary (Penny) Fultz of Logan, Perry (Rita) Fultz of Glouster, Chester (Melissa) Fultz of Felicity, James (Paula) Fultz of Felicity, Hobert Fultz of Felicity, Paul (Augusta) Sammons of Olive Hill, KY; and seven sisters, Drema Bartley of Felicity, Rose (Cecil) Peters of Point Isabella, Memory (Delmar) Bartley of Felicity, Becky Meade of Felicity, Ferrell (Bill) Morgan of Felicity, Seaseme (Bill) Fultz-Preston of Felicity and Loretta (Bill) Littleton of Olive Hill, KY. Larry also had two nieces and three nephews that are raised in the home, Billy Sammons of Logan, Bobby Sammons of Logan, Eric Combs of Logan, Emma Sammons of Logan, Leelee Moore of Logan; and many more.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, with Trace Huddy officiating at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 9 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralservice.net. Larry Fultz
