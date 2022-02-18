Larry G. Colbert

Denver - Larry Colbert died on Feb. 4 2022, in Denver, Colorado at the age of 81.
Larry was born in Glouster, Ohio in 1940, to Sarah and Lawrence Colbert.
After graduating from Glouster High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and political science from the Ohio University and a Masters degree in European history from The University of Missouri.
Subsequently, he spent two years in Turkey with the Peace Corps. In 1967, Larry joined the Foreign Service, where he met his future wife, Christina Ku. His first posting was to Vietnam as a refugee advisor in Da Nang where he witnessed the Tet Offensive from the roof of his apartment.
After Vietnam, Larry was posted to Ankara, Turkey, following which he was promoted to a one-officer posting in Oran, Algeria. While there, he decided to focus on the consular side and was assigned next to Dublin, Ireland as the head of the consular section from 1978 to 1981. Larry's next assignment was in Manila, The Philippines, as American services branch chief from 1981 to 1984. Afterwards, he returned to the State Department in Washington D.C., as the director of visa operations and attended the National War College, class of 1987.
That same year Larry was assigned to Tijuana, Mexico as the consul general. Following four years in Tijuana, he was appointed consul general in Madrid, Spain in 1991. He returned to his second posting in Mexico in Cuidad Juarez from 1994 to 1998. His last assignment was Consul General in Paris, France, from 1998 to 2001.
He had a successful career in the Foreign Service that he thoroughly enjoyed. Though he retired in 2001, he continued to work with the State Department's Office of the Inspector General as an inspector, conducting audits on U.S. consulates and embassies for a number of years.
Larry was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and a raconteur extraordinaire, regaling his family and friends with his worldwide adventures. He will be greatly missed.
Larry was diagnosed with PSP in 2017 and, upon the death of his wife in 2020, he moved to Denver to be closer to his daughter.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Gail Seymour of Shanghai, China and Lyllis Emerson of Denver, Colorado, his six grandchildren and his 3threesiblings, Suzanne Tompkins, Carolyn Alison and Philip Colbert. Larry G. Colbert
