Nelsonville - Larry G. Hysell, 80, an absolute great guy, of Nelsonville, passed away at his home, Sunday, April 30, 2023, after an extended illness. Born February 14, 1943, in Athens, to Frank Hysell and Florence Koon.
Larry was a 1961 graduate of Athens High School. He retired as an Athens City letter carrier and was a driver for United Seniors of Athens County. He loved fishing and would often be on the dock of Stroud's Run, fishing in his postal uniform. He was also an avid tinkerer, able to fix literally anything. He could also make the best chili.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; beloved stepfather, Charlie Koon; and his son, Kevin Hysell.
Larry is survived by his wife, Wendy (Andrews) Hysell; two sons, Derek (Malinda) Hysell of Georgia and Dwayne (Kelly) Hysell of Athens; sister, Judy Driggs of Cleveland; grandchildren, Christopher (Emily) Hysell, Jeffrey (Jen) Hysell, Richie (Christina) Hysell all of Maryland, and Brant Hysell of West Virginia; great grandchildren, Bridget, Lillian, Tiffany, and Kimberly; and many nieces and nephews.
At Larry's request, burial will be a private family service. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St, Nelsonville.
A special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice for their compassionate care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.