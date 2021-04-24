Albany - Larry R. "LaRue" Garvin, 74, Albany, passed away April 22, 2021, in Pataskala Oaks Care Center.
Born April 2, 1947 in McArthur, he was the son of the late Raymond and Julia Jones Garvin. Larry was retired from Kroger's after 30 years of service as a butcher and Alexander Local Schools bus driver for 12 years. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, and a member of Albany VFW Post 9893, Wilkesville American Legion, and the Wellston Gun Club.
He is survived by a son, Guy (Lauren) Laeufer of Carroll, OH; stepchildren Kevin Adkins of Louisville, KY., Christina Brewster of Waverly, Shane Adkins (Jessica Young) of Columbus, Sabrina Adkins (Jordan Lackey) of Wellston, Jessica Bianco of Wellston, Brian Bianco (Shannon Bianco) of Nelsonville, Jason Bianco of Albany; 12 grandchildren; brothers, John Robert (Nettie) Garvin of Carroll, Lester Max (Cherry) Garvin of Albany; sister, Barbara Jean "sis" (David) Steele of
Albany; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Pamela Garvin (1991), and Alisa Garvin (2012).
Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Radcliff Cemetery with Military Graveside Services. The visitation is Sunday 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please observe the CDC Covid recommendations of face covering and social distancing while attending services. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Larry Garvin
