Larry Giffin

Athens - Larry E. Giffin, 71, of Athens, OH, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH.
He was born April 20, 1950, in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Calvin and Betty Lemon Giffin.
Larry is survived by a daughter, Sara Giffin; two grandchildren, Larry Hawk and Selena Hawk; three sisters, Sharon Giffin, Kathleen Peabody and Wanda Fulton and special friend, Kay Giffin;
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Niggemeyer.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, from 5 -7 p.m.
