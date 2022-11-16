Larry Goldsberry

Athens - Larry Allen Goldsberry, 86 of Athens, passed away early Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 15, 1936 in Athens, he was the son of the late Eugene J. and Bernice A. KittleGoldsberry.
He was a 1954 graduate of Shade High School being part of a class of 17 students. He went on to work as a pressman at Lawhead Press until he joined the Army in 1959. After loyally serving in the Army until 1962, he went back to work at Lawhead Press until helping establish Traditional Printers where he retired in 2001 after over 40 years of service in the industry. He was also a member of the Izaak Walton League, now known as the Athens County Fish and Game Club.
Larry was always known as a hard worker but better known as a neighborhood friend. His love for his home and time in Athens and the near eastside neighborhood was endless. His favorite time was spent on the front porch, waving at the cars and friends as they went by. He was an excellent cook and always kept his garden in full bloom--especially the tomatoes which he would offer to any of his friends. He and his closest friends would enjoy meals together on a near-daily basis at local restaurants such as McDonalds and Larry's Dawg House.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandy; two daughters, Tammy (Gary) Bauman, Kris (Jeff) Weber; four grandchildren, Aaron (Leigh Goldenberg) Bauman, K. Ryman (Stephanie) Weber, Dana Bauman, Sara (Tyler) Powell; great-grandchild, Tilde Goldenberg; sisters, Rose VanBibber, Margery Holder; sister-in-law, Ellen Goldsberry; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant brother, Roy Leslie; brother Phillip; and brother-in-law Lawrence VanBibber.
A funeral service will be 1PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. H. Willard Love officiating. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. Friends may call upon the family on Saturday from 11AM until the time of the service. You may sign the online guestbook, leave the family a message of sympathy, or view a memorial tribute video honoring Larry's life at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Larry Goldsberry
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Goldsberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
