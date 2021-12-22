Larry Keith

Newark - Larry Earl "Sam" Keith, 84 of Newark, was called home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 after battling COVID at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Born July 21, 1937, in Glouster, Ohio, he was the son of the late William R. and Opal Carpenter Keith.
A 1955 graduate of Glouster High School, Sam owned and operated several businesses throughout his life, most recently Newark Janitorial Supplies. He had a great sense of humor, was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed being around people. He played golf and basketball in his younger years.
Sam will be deeply missed by four daughters from his former marriage to Yvonne (Byers) Keith, Jennifer Sherman, Julie Braley, Jacque (Armand) Annarino, and Jill (Jim) Neumeyer; grandchildren, Bridget (Kevin Pearl) Sherman, Samantha (Bill) Gates, Joshua (Rachel) Vernon, Alyssa Vernon, Tabitha (Andy) Lewis, Tim (Kate) Keith, Eric (Terra) Annarino, Olivia Mirmohamed, Sophia Mirmohamed, Ryan Neumeyer, and Amelia Neumeyer; great-grandchildren, Te'von Riley, Kaiyin Pearl, Kayla Gates, Taylor Gates, Bryce Gates, Peyton Gates, Jayda Vernon, Kameron Vernon, Anthony Keith, Adam Annarino, Haley Annarino, and Alyssa Annarino; a sister, Connie (Richard) Stahl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Mildred "Bertine" Stephens, Chester Keith Sr., Bette Rees, Margaret "Ann" Lemoine, Dorothy Keith (infant sister), Alice Noon, Mary Helen Funk, William "Billy Bob" Keith, Andrew "Jack" Keith, Richard Keith, Dennis Keith; and an infant brother.
A funeral service celebrating Sam's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster.
A visitation will take place on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055 with a vigil service at 3:45 p.m.
Friends may also call at the Morrison Funeral Chapel on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
The family asks that masks be worn at all times during their visit. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Larry Keith
