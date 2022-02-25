Larry Miller

Stewart - Larry W. Miller, 71, of Stewart, OH, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 22, 1951, in Columbus, OH, son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Howington Miller.
Larry was a retired construction worker and owner of Miller Sanitation in Stewart, OH. He was a member of the Forked Run Gun Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by four sons, Randall (Sonji) Miller, Rick (Melanie) Miller, Ryan Miller and Daniel (Amy) Miller; two brothers, Ronnie Miller and Rick Miller; two grandchildren, Austin and Ethan; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Helena and the mother of his children, Linda Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer and two sisters, Debbie and Robin.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Stewart Cemetery in Stewart, OH.
Visitation will be held Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
