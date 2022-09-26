Larry Prater

Athens - Larry Laben Prater, age 72, of Athens, Ohio, passed away September 24, 2022 at his residence.
Larry was born July 21, 1950 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Homer Prater and Mercedes Walker Prater. He worked many years for Davidson and Bush Plumbing; received an Associate Degree from Hocking College in Forestry; member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church; had a role in the movie Brubaker; loved to joke, hunt, fish, and attend his church.
Surviving are his sister Marsha Auflick (David Speelman) of Nelsonville; daughter Kathy Allison of Athens; son David (Melissa) Stokes of Pataskala; grandkids Justin Allison, Samantha Allison, Brandon Stokes, Katelyn Stokes; niece Andrea (Andy) Shidler of New Richmond; nephew Joseph Auflick of Nelsonville; great-niece Veronica Shidler.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barbara Prater who passed away July 31, 2021; son Tony Stokes.
Funeral services will be held at 12noon, Thursday September 29, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 & 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Larry's memory be made to the Buchtel United Methodist Church P.O. Box 230 Buchtel, Ohio 45716.
