Athens - Larry Alanson Pratt, 79, Athens, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born April 24, 1942, in Athens County, he was the son of the late James and Flora Morgan Pratt. Larry was a 1960 graduate of Shade High School, and had worked at Abex from 1965-1980, and retired from Alexander Local Schools as a bus driver and janitor after 23 years. He was a 4-H Advisor for Pleasanton Lamb Club, former Albany Independent Fair Board member 1977-1998, and attended Albany Methodist Church.
Larry leaves behind his wife of 32 years Pamela Haning Pratt, daughters Amanda Mae Pratt of Athens, Betty (Larry) Churchheus of Holiday, FL., a son Kirk Prattof Lancaster, Ohio; sister DeEtta Hawk of Albany, grandchildren Rachel (John) Brown of Port Richey, FL., Amanda (Zack) Patrick, of Lancaster, Ohio, Anna Fulks of Athens, great-grandsons Anson and Arlington Patrick; brothers-in-law Leonard Haning and Randy (Beverly)Haning of Athens, several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Clyde and Alfred Pratt, a sister Betty Pratt, and brother-in-law Carl Hawk.
Services will be Tuesday Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Malcolm Grueser officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Visitation is Monday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Larry Pratt
