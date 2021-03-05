Larry Richmond

GLOUSTER – Larry D. Richmond, 69, of Glouster passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his residence. Born Oct. 6, 1951 in West Hamlin, WV, he was the son of the late Alvin and Virgie Vance Richmond. He formerly worked for Congrove Trucking and was owner and operator of Richmond Tree Service. He enjoyed fishing, R.V. Camping, four wheelers, and riding his Goldwing.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Jo Richmond; children, Randy (Amy) Richmond, Janis (Bill) Burchfield, Rodney Richmond, Wendy (Justin) Turley, and Michael (Barbara) Rupe; grandchildren, Austin (Destany Hopkins) Burchfield, Cody Richmond, Allison Richmond, Ryan Richmond, Brandon Turley, Haylee Turley, and Charles, Natalie, Michael, and Abraham Rupe; great-grandchildren, Addilynn and Taylinn Burchfield; sisters, Dorothy Richmond, Jessie Lee (Charles) Miller, Evelean (Maxwell) Farley, Betty (Randy) Peck, Geneva Phillips, and Kay (Mike) Patterson; brothers, Eddie Richmond, Wondel (Kay) Richmond, Kennith (Jo Ann Vore) Richmond, and Lloyd Dale (Sue DeLong) Richmond; several nieces and nephews; and his dog Sonny.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hurston and Eugene Richmond; and a nephew, Sam Richmond.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday March 8, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Mark Mitera officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required while attending all services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
