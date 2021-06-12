Larry Yarger

Glouster - Larry E. Yarger, 76, of Glouster passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 24, 1944, in Springfield. He was the son of the late Seldon B. and Mary Evelyn Darling Kisor. Larry enjoyed mowing and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed going out to eat and to the movies with his late wife, Marjorie, to whom he was married 53 years, nine months, and seven days. He was a loving husband, and an awesome dad to Dean and Mindy, and a great provider for his family.
He is survived by a son, Dean (Jami) Yarger of Springfield; a daughter, Mindy (Pete) Buchanan of Glouster; four grandchildren, Jessica (Tom) Russell, Nicole and Katie Buchanan, and Cameron Johnson; a great-grandchild, Colton Russell; and a brother, Robert Yarger.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; brother, David Yarger; sister, Sharon Corvin; and his special dog, Murphy.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Hollister Cemetery. Donations can be made to any charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville and a message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
