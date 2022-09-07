Guysville - Lary Russell, 83, of Guysville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta.
Born October 21, 1938, in Coolville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Dana and Rosmond Cook Russell. Lary was a US Army veteran in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a member of the South Canaan Baptist Church and following his many grandchildren's activities was his favorite hobby.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nina Fortney Russell; four daughters, Cathy (Jim) McCumber, Margaret Russell, Melissa (Monte) McCune and Andrea Jo (Jamie) Bartlett; eleven grandchildren, Bret (Melissa), Jason (Julianne), Justin (Amanda), Ryan (Breanna), Cory (Samantha), Kayla, Jamie, Noah (Gracie), Chloe, Ethan and Dalton; sixteen great grandchildren and one sister, Ruth Goodfellow.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Anne, Christine and Margaret and one brother Bret.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the South Canaan Baptist Church with Monte McCune officiating. A meal will follow at the church. The family would like to thank the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their kind and considerate service. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at whiteschwarzelfh.com. Services have been entrusted with the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to South Canaan Baptist Church in Lary's name. Lary Russell
