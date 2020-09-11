ZALESKI – Laura Bethel McGlaughlin, 100, of Zaleski, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Vinton County, daughter of the late Ernest and Rosanna Bowen Perry. Laura was the widow of the late Beryl McGlaughlin.
Since 1933, she was a member of Black Oak Church and is currently a member of Zaleski Free Will Baptist Church.
Laura is survived by her grandchildren, Devry (Stacie) McGlaughlin of Wellston and Scott (Chris) McGlaughlin of Zaleski; great-grandchildren, Alicia McGlaughlin-Hickerson, Andrew McGlaughlin, Casey McGlaughlin, Kyle McGlaughlin, Amelia McGlaughlin, Hilary Colburn Benson, Kelsey Colburn, Bryce Colburn, Brianna Hardbarger and Elizabeth Hardbarger; great-great-grandchildren, Silas, Annalise, CJ, Aryia and Amaya; sister, Ora Barney and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Melvin McGlaughlin; great great-granddaughter, Clara Jane Hickerson; brothers, Leslie, Lawrence, Manring, Marion, Milford and Delbert Perry; sisters, Redith Depue, Maude Wayand and Evelyn Molihan and sisters-in-law, Joan Perry and Sara Perry.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
