Mansfield - LaVey Althoff Phillips, born Sept. 17, 1922 in Columbus Ohio, the eighth of ten children to Ada Mabel and Earnest Althoff, left us Jan. 21, 2022 to be with Jesus.
She along with Marvin, her husband of 70 years, raised four children: Carol, Steven, Linda, and Bruce in Athens, Ohio.
Rest in peace after 99 years so well lived. We will all miss your quick wit, sense of humor, and caring nature. Your unmatched tenacity and energy were as unique as your first name.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grace Fellowship Church, 365 Straub Rd E, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse in LaVey's honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse in LaVey's honor.
