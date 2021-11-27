Lawrence Pile

Albany - Lawrence "Larry" Alfred Pile, 78, Albany, passed away peacefully Nov. 23, 2021, in the presence of his wife and under the loving and watchful care of Kimes Rehab and Nursing Center in Athens, Ohio.
Born May 11, 1943, to Lawrence Egbert Pile and Jesse Margaret Warren Pile of Cleveland, Ohio, both of whom preceded him in death. Larry leaves behind his wife, Linda Cochran Pile of Albany, Ohio; his elder sister, Helen Susann Lind (Dwight) of Sierra Vista, AZ.; his younger brother, David Gordon Pile of Lexington, KY., and his younger sister, Marnie Warren of Grayslake, IL. Added to these, the Lord has blessed Larry and Linda with spiritual children and grandchildren; John and Tammy Goodin and their family of Albany, along with numerous American and Asian believers in our Lord Jesus Christ.
For many years, Larry served the Lord at Wellspring Retreat, leading workshops to help cult victims return to independent decision - making and to protect themselves from further cultic deception.
At the same time, Larry served as a Bible class teacher at Albany Baptist Church, took strong interest in missions, and enjoyed singing in the choir. Through Athens Bible Church, the Lord gave Larry the joy of befriending and mentoring international students who have shown their desire to learn about Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, Larry's family suggests gifts be sent to Kimes Rehab and Nursing Center, at 75 Kimes Lane, Athens, Ohio 45701
A memorial service on Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. will be hosted by Pastor Carl Prokop, at the Albany Baptist Church, 5331 State Street, Albany, Ohio. Pastor William Hixson of Athens Bible Church will offer the memorial message.
You may sign his register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
