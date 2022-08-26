The Plains - Leah Vance Reasoner, 56, of The Plains arrived peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 unexpectantly. Born June 3, 1966 in Columbus, she was the daughter of Lowell and Margaret Vance of Rutland.

