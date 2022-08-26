The Plains - Leah Vance Reasoner, 56, of The Plains arrived peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 unexpectantly. Born June 3, 1966 in Columbus, she was the daughter of Lowell and Margaret Vance of Rutland.
Leah was an alumni of Athens High School and Hocking College. She was a longtime member of the Athens Photographic Project. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was known for her nature of giving to others to help them do better. We will miss her high energy level and wonderful sense of humor.
Besides her parents, Lowell and Margaret Vance of Rutland, she is survived by her son, Zachary Webb; two granddaughters, Alayah & Abby; grandson, Chase; three sisters, Aimee Vance, Rochelle "Roach" Vance and Christina (Paul) Hunter; two half sisters, Deborah and Terri; four nephews, Jacob (Danielle) Brooks, Kyle Woodruff, Lukas Vance and Vance Blake; two nieces, Dawn (Jason) Flowers and Micaela (Austin) Wilson; also survived by several loving great nieces and great nephews that will miss her fun loving spirit; two aunts, Mary Ann Maxwell and Carolyn Lenihan; and beloved fur baby, Maya (Mi-Mi).
She is preceded in death by a special nephew, Michael Deck. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Danville Cemetery, Salem Twp., Meigs Co. No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses on a Go Fund-Me page through the link https://gofund.me/a84a294a. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Leah Reasoner
